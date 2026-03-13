Scores of people in Cuba cannot get surgeries due to US’ energy blockade — president

HAVANA, March 13. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of people in Cuba, including children, cannot get surgery because of the energy blockade, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Today, tens of thousands of people in Cuba are waiting for surgeries that cannot be conducted because of the energy blockade by the United States," he told the national television. "A majority of these people are children."

Power outages adversely impact the operation of the health system, he explained. "Despite this, the country is holding on, we are taking measures to cope with the situation," he reassured.