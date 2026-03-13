Lukashenko says Belarus purchased Oreshnik missile system from Russia

MINSK, March 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that the country has purchased an Oreshnik missile system from Russia.

"Thanks to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin - he lent a hand personally. I asked him, and he did it. And we paid for it. Thank you! We have bought this weapon," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The Belarusian leader emphasized that he does not consider any "Ukrainian batteries near Kiev" to be legitimate targets. "Even Polish and German ones. Even if they are aimed at us," he said.