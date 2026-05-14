Resignations of Latvian politicians over Kiev may be just beginning — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Latvia’s outgoing Prime Minister Evika Silina and Defense Minister Andris Spruds may not be the last generation of politicians to "fall victim to the Kiev regime" if the situation does not change, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Channel One, commenting on Ukrainian drones entering Latvian territory.

"You should not allow drones flying toward Russia to pass through your territory. If this continues, this generation of politicians will not be the last to fall victim to the Kiev regime and be forced to resign over various scandals," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On May 8, Spruds said he was prepared to take responsibility and resign following the incursion of Ukrainian drones into the country’s airspace. The drones were not intercepted and crashed onto the grounds of an oil depot in the city of Rezekne, damaging four storage tanks.

The incident triggered a government crisis in Latvia. Following the defense minister’s resignation, Silina also announced her departure on May 14 after her political partners declared that they had lost confidence in the head of government.