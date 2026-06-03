Pashinyan reluctant to hold referendum on EAEU membership — senior security official

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is clearly unwilling to hold a referendum on the country's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

He was commenting on Pashinyan's statement that a referendum on EAEU membership would not take place before Yerevan submits an application to join the European Union.

"This statement clearly reflects a reluctance to hold the referendum. It may well turn out that the population will vote against it, and the current government in Yerevan will then face an unpleasant conversation with its European patrons," Shoigu said in a comment released by the Russian Security Council's press service.