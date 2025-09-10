EU sanctions hurt Europe more than Belarus and Russia — Szijjarto

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. European sanctions have hurt Europe and its economy more than Belarus or Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said.

"Hungary has a clear position on sanctions and their impact. We have already adopted 18 sets of sanctions in the EU. They have harmed Europe and the European economy more than Belarus or Russia. It's obvious," he said in an interview with the Belarusian TV channel First Information.

He said that even among his ministerial colleagues in Europe there is a clear opinion that the sanctions are not working as planned.

"Let's put it bluntly. Our position is simple: if you do something 18 times and it doesn't work, maybe you should stop doing it. But our European colleagues are confident that if we do the same thing for the 19th time, then for some reason it will work," the minister said.