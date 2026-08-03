KRASNODAR, August 3. /TASS/. According to the latest reports, seven people, including three children, were killed when a drone crashed in Gelendzhik.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

The circumstances

- According to Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, the drone crashed in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik.

- According to him, the attack was aimed at civilian infrastructure.

- Emergency and special services are working at the crash sites.

Casualties and injured people

- According to the latest data, seven people were killed, including three children.

- The regional emergency center said 40 people were injured.

- According to Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the health minister, 21 people were hospitalized.

- He said that nine people, including three children, were in serious condition.

- According to Kuznetsov, all the injured people are receiving full medical care. He said that 19 people received outpatient care.

- Telemedicine consultations with specialists from federal medical centers were organized.

Reaction

- Kondratyev said that he had instructed Gelendzhik head Alexey Bogodistov to provide all necessary support to the victims and their families.

- He described the incident as a cynical and inhumane terrorist attack.

- The Prosecutor's Office of Gelendzhik is monitoring the rights of citizens in connection with the drone attack.

- Cooperation with all relevant agencies was established to provide prompt assistance to the residents.

- A hotline was set up.

- An emergency center was set up in Arkhipo-Osipovka to eliminate the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack, Bogodistov said on Max messenger.

- NATO and the European Union, which have recently declared zero tolerance for terrorism, have now become part of the terrorist activity themselves, allowing the "bandit formation" of Vladimir Zelensky's office to operate in their own center, Russian Foreign Minister Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.