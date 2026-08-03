Casualties, fire at Wildberries facility: aftermath of drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 131 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A drone attack triggered a fire at a Wildberries logistics facility in Russia’s central Vladimir Region. According to the latest data, three people were injured.

Moreover, three people died, another two were injured in an overnight Ukrainian attack on the Republic of Crimea.

TASS has gathered the main information about the consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems downed a total of 131 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on August 2 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on August 3, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were brought down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Smolensk, Tula and Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea, and the Black Sea.

Aftermath in Vladimir Region

- A Ukrainian drone hit a warehouse facility in the Sobinsky District of the Vladimir Region, Governor Alexander Avdeyev reported on his Max channel.

- There was reported damage and a fire broke out.

- People were moved to safety.

- A drone strike sparked a fire at a logistics facility operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company in the Vladimir Region, the joint Wildberries and Russ (RWB) company said in a statement.

- Firefighters are working on site.

- The company said it had redirected logistics operations and that orders were being processed and shipped from other facilities.

- The regional prosecutor’s office is supervising the situation to make sure the rights of residents are protected following the drone attack.

- Coordination with all relevant agencies has been ensured.

- Acting Sobinsky District Prosecutor Alexander Nesterov is overseeing the situation on site.

- According to updated information, three people were injured.

- Regional Governor Alexander Avdeyev reported that a young man was hurt in a drone attack on a warehouse facility in the Sobinsky District.

- He sustained a head injury.

- The governor later said that the number of those injured has increased to two people.

- Avdeyev stated that a woman from a neighboring settlement suffered a minor injury to her leg.

- Then the governor reported a third casualty.

- According to Avdeyev, a young man sustained a finger wound.

- The man received medical assistance at the Sobinsky District Hospital.

- He will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Attack on Crimea

- Three people died, another two were injured in an overnight Ukrainian attack on the Republic of Crimea, Governor Sergey Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel.

- He expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

- Aksyonov reported that the regional authorities would provide all necessary assistance.