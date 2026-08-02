At least 14 die, 20 wounded in terror attack in northwestern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, August 2. /TASS/. At least 14 people died and 20 others were injured after a terror attack near a police station in the Pakistani northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing the police.

According to the local police chief, a suicide bomber activated an explosive device after police officers tried to search him at the entrance to the police station near.

The incident occurred near the Kabal Chowk square in the town of Kabal when it was crowded by people protesting against growing terrorist activities in the Swat Valley.