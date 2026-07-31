Russian Geran, Gerbera drones, Lancet loitering munition hit 3 ships with military cargoes

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian forces struck three vessels carrying weapons and other military cargoes with the use of Geran and Gerbera drones and a Lancet loitering munition, the Russian sdefense ministry said.

"Today, on July 31, four strikes were delivered on three sea vessels carrying weapons and military cargoes. Three Geran-2 Seeker and Gerbera Seeker attack unmanned aerial vehicles hit two dry cargo carriers in the Black Sea south of Odessa. Apart from that, at 10:50 a.m. Moscow time (7:50 a.m. GMT), a strike was delivered on a cargo ship at the port of Chernomorsk with the use of a Lancet loitering munition," it said, adding that radar control data indicates that all the targets were successfully hit.