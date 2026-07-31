Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan sign alliance agreement

BAKU, July 31. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have officially consolidated the allied nature of their relations by signing an alliance agreement after President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader said.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the ceremony of exchanging documents signed between the two countries, including the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic," it said in a statement.

The statement read that the parties also exchanged documents, including an additional agreement on amendments to a 2022 agreement on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, an agreement on international road transport, a memorandum of cargo transportation, shipping and shipbuilding cooperation, as well as a memorandum on the supply of petroleum products and a roadmap for energy cooperation for 2026-2028.

Besides, a roadmap for a 2024-2029 cooperation program, memoranda of cooperation between statistical agencies, cybersecurity authorities, the central bank of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz financial regulator, as well as a cooperation agreement between the gold mining companies AzerGold and Kyrgyzaltyn were signed.

Memoranda on the establishment of twinning relations between the cities of the two republics: Shusha - Cholpon-Ata, Gabala - Karakol and Ganja-Osh were also signed.