Around 60,000 migrants flood Spain’s Ceuta

MADRID, July 31. /TASS/. Approximately 60,000 people have illegally entered the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, Juan Jesus Vivas, the mayor-president of Ceuta, said.

"According to our estimates, around 60,000 people, or 70% of Ceuta’s population, have arrived in our city as a result of this incident," he told reporters.

According to Spanish media, thousands of migrants swam to Ceuta from Morocco, while others covered the distance on foot. Amid the migration crisis, the Spanish authorities have deployed troops to held ensure security in the city.