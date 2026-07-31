Shnaider advances to quarterfinals of tennis tournament in Washington

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Diana Shnaider defeated Austria's Anastasia Potapova 6:1, 6:2 in the second round of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Washington.

Shnaider, seeded fourth, will face Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals.

Shnaider, 22, is ranked 18th with 5 WTA singles and 3 doubles titles. She reached the French Open semifinals (2026) and won Olympic silver in doubles (2024). Potapova, 25, ranked 27th, changed her sporting nationality to Austrian in December and has three WTA titles.

The tournament in Washington belongs to the WTA 500 category and is held on hard courts. The defending champion is Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Among Russian players, the tournament was won by Nadia Petrova (2011), Svetlana Kuznetsova (2014, 2018), Ekaterina Makarova (2017) and Samsonova (2022).