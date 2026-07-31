Trump restricts export of waste containing recoverable critical materials

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump signed an order allowing federal authorities to ban the export of industrial and electronic waste if recycling it can recover raw materials critical to the economy.

According to documents published on the White House website, recycling some products, including those containing lithium-ion batteries or magnets, allows valuable materials such as rare earth elements to be reused. Under the order, the US Department of Commerce must determine in which cases it would be appropriate to restrict waste exports and process the materials domestically.