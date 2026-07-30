MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated 13 settlements in the Kharkov region over the course of a month and are continuing their advance in the area of Kupyansk and in the north of the region, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev stated at a briefing.

"Russian units continue their advance in the area of Kupyansk, developing the offensive downstream along the Oskol River in the direction of Borovaya. Simultaneously, active combat operations are also being conducted in the north of the Kharkov region - in the area of Bely Kolodez. In July alone, Russia’s armed forces liberated 13 settlements," Ganchev said.