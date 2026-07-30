Major ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo opens in Shanghai with Russian participation

SHANGHAI, July 31. /TASS/. Asia's largest digital entertainment exhibition, ChinaJoy, opens in Shanghai with the participation of Russian companies VK, RuStore, Yandex Ads, and the Moscow Department of Culture's Creative Industries Agency.

The Creative Industries Agency is organizing a joint Russian pavilion featuring 12 game development studios. Participants include 1C Game Studios, HeroCraft, Deep Corp, 4Game, and other leading Russian companies.

Visitors will be able to explore Victory Banner, Deda, Animal Hero, and other titles. In total, Russian companies will showcase more than 20 projects.

The exhibition will run from July 31 to August 3 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

The venue covers 140,000 square meters. According to the organizers, about 900 companies from nearly 40 countries are taking part. A 120,000-square-meter interactive zone open to the public will host more than 350 companies, while the remaining exhibition space is dedicated to business meetings involving over 500 companies.

Participants include developers of video games, smartphones, and gaming hardware, as well as electronic payment providers, app stores, streaming services, advertising platforms, and other companies from the digital entertainment industry.

Visitors will have access to more than 1,000 video games on display. The use of artificial intelligence in digital entertainment will be one of the exhibition's main themes.