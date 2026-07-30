MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Interest in the Russian language around the world is not only holding steady but also growing; for instance, this summer, children from 29 countries around the world came to the Orlyonok camp to study Russian and learn about Russian culture, presidential advisor Yelena Yampolskaya told reporters.

"When we talk about Russian as a foreign language, several events from the past week immediately come to mind that confirm the growing interest in the Russian language around the world. <…> For example, teenagers from Australia, the US, and the EU came to the Black Sea to study Russian. The Circle of Friends program brought them together at the Orlyonok children’s camp in the Krasnodar Region. Currently, more than 100 boys and girls from 29 countries are there. For three weeks, they will socialize, learn about Russian culture, play together, engage in creative activities, and study the language," she said.

Yampolskaya also recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that "interest in a country's language grows as its prestige, role, and significance in world affairs increase." "And today, Russia has undoubtedly established itself as a center of spiritually healthy humanity in the minds of people around the world. No matter what policies the authorities in different countries pursue, people always remain human. They want to preserve this spiritually healthy foundation, which is why the attraction to Russia - and thus to the Russian language, the vehicle for our meanings and values - is entirely natural," the presidential adviser added.