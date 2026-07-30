Strike on critically important infrastructure of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant prevented

MELITOPOL, July 30. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attempted to strike critically important infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the official channel of the ZNPP on Max has reported.

"Today, on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, which is part of Rosatom, in the area of the dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility, an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle with a combat charge was recorded. The drone was detected in close proximity to the transporter storage building, which is used to transport containers with spent nuclear fuel. The ordnance was neutralized in a timely manner. There are no casualties or destruction," they said in a statement.

The NPP emphasized that the transporter, which could have been hit by the Ukrainian military, is unique equipment.

"The attack itself represents an extremely dangerous incident. The transporter is unique specialized equipment with no analogues. Its damage could have deprived the Zaporozhye NPP of the ability to safely perform scheduled transport and technological operations with spent nuclear fuel. This would have meant a disruption of the station's technological capabilities for handling spent nuclear fuel, a significant complication of necessary scheduled operations, and the creation of additional risks for the long-term safe operation of the facility," the ZNPP noted, adding that the consequences of an attack on critical infrastructure could have been long-term in nature.