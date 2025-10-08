MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The countries of the collective West, by covering up the terrorist acts of the Kiev regime and the regular attacks of the Ukrainian army on the Zaporozhye nuclear station, are becoming complicit in Ukraine’s crimes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She also called the actions of Australia, which refused to issue visas to the members of the Russian delegation to participate in the International Space Congress, Russophobic.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Europe’s assistance to Ukraine

Since 2022, the EU has disbursed 178 billion euros of financial assistance to Kiev, used "towards killing the citizens of Ukraine. But this money was also used to kill citizens from other countries."

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Europeans to find new funds for Ukraine: "There’s just nowhere to get them from anymore, [in Europe] they have tightened their belts all the way up to their necks."

About the possibility of transferring Tomahawks to Ukraine

If the United States transfers Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, it "will cause irreparable damage to the Russian-American relations, which have just begun to show elements of resuming a bilateral dialogue."

Russia hopes that the United States will hear its signals on the possible transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine: "We are closely monitoring the development of the situation around this issue, and we call for extreme restraint in dealing with this highly sensitive topic, which may significantly complicate the search for solutions on the Ukrainian track. And we hope that our signals will be heard in Washington."

On Russian assets

Moscow will take "very tough" retaliatory measures if the EU transfers Russian assets to Kiev: "European officials are trying to unceremoniously pocket Russian funds - the more, they believe, the better it will be for them, that’s their thinking. However, the fraudulent lending scheme they promoted was met with apprehension in many European capitals. Their craving for fraud still gives way to fear of legal consequences, as well as retaliatory measures."

On Kiev's terrorism

The countries of the collective West, covering up the terrorist acts of the Kiev regime and the regular attacks of the Ukrainian army on the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, are becoming "direct accomplices" of the Ukrainian crimes.

There is "more and more evidence" of Ukraine's support for terrorist groups in the Sahara-Sahel region: "The Kiev regime’s terrorism, in principle, has no borders, they master all spaces, different regions of the world, they practice terrorist activities in different countries."

On Australia's Russophobic move

Russia is outraged by the actions of Australia, which refused to issue visas to the members of a Russian delegation to participate in the International Astronautical Congress: "We are outraged by this latest manifestation of outright Russophobia."

"We are seeing another unfriendly action that reflects Canberra's blind adherence to the short-sighted adventurist campaign of the collective West, unsuccessfully trying to make a pariah out of our country ."

On the situation in Moldova

Russophobic rhetoric is cynically used by Chisinau "to suppress political opponents, against whom real terror is deployed."

Moldovan political pundits point out that the current situation in the country is a political farce: "On the one hand, the authorities spend maximum resources on combating dissent, on the other, they do practically nothing to improve the extremely unfavorable socio-economic situation."

Moldovan President Maia Sandu will get her comeuppance for what she’s doing to the people of the country: "I think everyone will get what they deserve, everyone. And for what Sandu does in Moldova and what she does to the people she deceives, she will get what’s coming to her."

On Merkel's comments

The revelations of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding the course of Poland and the Baltic states on the eve of the special operation only confirmed which "demolition moles" set the tone inside the EU: "In fact, Merkel confirmed that there was a situation where the tail wagged the dog in the policy of the EU and NATO on the eve of a special military operation."