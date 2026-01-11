{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian drone attack leaves civilian injured in Zaporozhye Region

According to governor Yevgeny Balitsky, four deliberate attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces targeting populated areas were recorded in the past day

MELITOPOL, January 11. /TASS/. A civilian has suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"A man born in 1972 was injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on the village of Verkhnyaya Krinitsa in the Vasilyevsky Municipal District. He was taken to Vasilyevka Central District Hospital. An enemy drone also attacked a supermarket in the town of Vasilyevka. There were no casualties but the building was damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, four deliberate attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces targeting populated areas were recorded in the past day. "An agricultural enterprise came under fire in the village of Novokazankovatoye in the Chernigovsky Municipal District; a combine harvester and a tractor were damaged; there were no casualties," he added.

Female civilian dead as Ukrainian drones target Russian city of Voronezh
Doctors performed surgery on her but the injuries proved fatal, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said
Over 100 armed rioters detained in western Tehran — authorities
On December 29, 2025, merchants began staging protests in central Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial
Air defenses down 33 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in seven hours
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (6 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. GMT)
Iran accuses Israel, US of organizing protests in country
The work of law enforcement agencies in the country is aimed at preventing such threats
No one knows what will happen to Cuba after US operation in Venezuela — Trump
The US leader also added that unlike Venezuela, Cuba does not have its own oil and other energy sources
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Russia maintains global leadership in Pacific salmon production
Russia is fully supplied with red fish and caviar, the agency added
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
Protesters rally near US Embassy in Bangkok calling for Venezuelan president's release
Alongside local residents, US citizens living in Thailand also took part in the protest
Washington may lift more sanctions against Venezuela next week — US Treasury chief
Scott Bessent did not specify the exact dates
Tehran condemns US attempts to intervene in Iran’s domestic affairs — envoy to UN
Amir Saeid Iravani emphasized that the United States is interfering in Iran’s internal affairs through the encouragement of instability and violence
UN Security Council schedules Ukraine-themed meeting for January 12
The meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. local time
Ukraine, US to sign $800-bln post-conflict reconstruction deal in Davos
The loan will be provided within a decade
Medvedev calls Oreshnik strike best way to deal with Ukrainian ‘lunatics’
He noted that "international relations have been in complete chaos since the beginning of the year"
West deliberately wages war against Russia, using Ukraine as a cover — ex-defense chief
According to Vulin, the West fully controls what is happening, and the opinion of the Ukrainians themselves does not interest anyone
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Damage to Qatari embassy in Kiev result of Ukrainian air defense failure — Russian MFA
There were no designated military objectives near the Qatari diplomatic mission, the ministry noted
Russian air defenses take down drone heading to Moscow — mayor
First responders are working at the area where fragments have fallen, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Ukraine loses about 1,330 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault regiment near Kondratovka, Miropolye, and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Zelensky in talks with US on possible free trade zone — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, the deal will have zero tariffs on trade with the United States and will be in place in some of Ukraine’s industrial regions
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Iranian police report stabilization following armed unrest
An official spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s police Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi emphasized that "the situation in various cities across the country is calm"
Internet access in Iran restricted for over 60 hours — monitoring service
Internet access in Iran was restricted on the night of January 8, when rioters staged armed provocations across the country
EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans — newspaper
The Sunday Telegraph points out that "a more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere"
Russia, Venezuela maintain strategic partnership — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized that these relations of strategic partnership will continue in all areas
US fighter jets deliver strikes against 35 Islamic State locations in Syria — Al Arabiya
According to the television channel, over 20 fighter jets struck terrorist locations in Syria firing some 90 high-precision missiles at IS targets
Use of phones is cause of tragedy in Makeyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
A commission investigating circumstances of the incident is working and required measures are being taken to exclude such tragedies in the future
At least 25 law enforcement officers killed by rioters in Iran
Between January 3 and 9, Iranian authorities reported the deaths of more than 10 security personnel, including the Esfarayen city prosecutor
Tehran rioters burn down 25 mosques, harm 26 banks, three medical centers — mayor
According to him, rioters harmed ten government buildings, 48 fire trucks, 42 buses and ambulances, as well as 24 apartments
Trump plans to meet with Venezuelan delegates soon
US President Donald Trump did not elaborate on who exactly he was planning to talk to
Situation in Venezuela stable, authorities maintaining order — Russian envoy
"The authorities confidently control public order," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov added
Russian forces launch Oreshnik strike in response to Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
According to the ministry, "the strike goals were achieved"
Europe’s wrong Ukraine policy leads to dead end, Swiss politician says
Guy Mettan pointed out that ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande had pretended to comply with the Minsk Agreements in order to cover up Ukraine’s rearmament and Kiev’s plans to take back control of Donetsk and Lugansk by force rather than through diplomacy
Lukashenko says there was collusion, betrayal in situation with Maduro's capture
The Belarusian leader also called for caution amid the events in the Bolivarian Republic
Russia calls on US to cease illegal activities against Marinera — MFA
The United States is required to ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens and not create obstacles to their speedy return to their homeland
"Coalition of the Willing" won’t send troops to Ukraine, French politician says
Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine
South Korea’s defense minister denies launching drone to North
According to the news agency, South Korean forces had not conducted flight operations on the dates claimed by North Korea
US striking Islamic State in Syria — Fox News
For the second time since December 19, 2025, the US military is launching airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria in retaliation for the killing of two National Guard soldiers and a translator, the presenter said on air
Paris declaration on Ukraine brings world closer to third world war — Ukrainian politician
This declaration, in his words, "means that there will be no peace and the conflict will never end"
US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan — UK daily
US president has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
US tech billionaire Musk slams UK government as ‘fascist’
That is what he said in response to a previous media reports that more than 12,000 people were arrested in the UK for online comments
Finland withdraws from convention banning anti-personnel landmines — media
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have also announced their withdrawal from the convention earlier
Greenland party leaders call on US to stop disrespecting island
The authors note that Greenland is a democracy and wishes to continue cooperation with both the United States and Western countries
NATO may bolster presence in the Arctic to avert US-Denmark conflict
According to the newspaper, NATO ambassadors proposed increasing defense spending in the Arctic, deploying additional military equipment, and stepping up military exercises to show Donald Trump that the region is sufficiently secure
Medvedev considers use of Russian flag by Marinera to be inappropriate
He emphasized that the seizure of the tanker by the Americans was "a clear violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea"
Turkey starts accepting 1st batch of Russian S-400 air defense systems — source
The process may take two months
At least 59 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight
11 of them were destroyed over the Black Sea waters
Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir dies at 78
He succumbed to underlying lung issues, the family said
US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT
Donald Trump has not made a final decision, the New York Times daily reported
Danish envoy calls for respecting Denmark’s integrity in response to US official’s wife
On March 13, Trump stated that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark
NATO stockpiles nukes near Russia's borders, preparing for offensive actions — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, at the initial stage, it is possible that B61 thermonuclear bombs, which are currently deployed in Belgium and the Netherlands, will be shifted to Russia's borders
Damascus regards Kurdish drone strikes on Aleppo as terrorist attacks — MFA
"The Syrian Arab Republic calls on the international community to condemn these terrorist acts and support the efforts of the Syrian state in the fight against terrorism and in strengthening security and stability," the Foreign Ministry of the Syrian transitional government said
US to file criminal charges against Marinera ship crew — attorney general
The ship’s crew members undertook "frantic efforts to avoid apprehension" of the tanker, which reportedly was "responsible for transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran," Pam Bondi said
Iranian authorities accuse external forces of turning peaceful protests into unrest
"Hands stained with blood of more than a thousand Iranians killed in the 12-day war" with Israel are visible in those riots, Hadi Tahan Nazif, spokesperson of Iran's Guardian Council, said
Finnish politician reveals Helsinki's secret plans to deploy nuclear weapons
According to him, some people in Finland feel like the country is at war with Russia
Vatican urges US to avoid military ops against Venezuela — media
According to the publication, Parolin told Burch that Maduro could receive asylum in Russia
Early return of Crew-11 from ISS planned no earlier than January 14 — NASA
In this case, astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui and cosmonaut Oleg Platonov will splash down off the coast of California on January 15
Death toll from Kurdish shelling of Aleppo since Jan. 6 up to 23 — SANA
At least 104 people weere injured, according to the report
Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action
The proceeds from oil sales are sovereign property of the Venezuelan government held in custody in the United States, according to the document
Avangard hypersonic missiles replace Rubezh ICBMs in Russia’s armament plan through 2027
Russia’s Avangard strategic silo-based hypersonic missile complex has been included in the state armament plan through 2027 instead of Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missiles
At least 200 rebel leaders detained in Iran — Tasnim
During the operations, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and Molotov cocktails were seized from the hiding places of the pogromists, the agency said
Russia grateful to US for decision to release two Russians from Marinera crew — diplomat
According to Zakharova, the Russian side is urgently addressing issues related to the return of its freed citizens to their homeland
High time for Europe to talk to Russia — Italian PM
However, she believes that the conditions for Russia's return to the G7 have not yet been met
White House thinks Trump will preserve good relations with Putin, Xi, despite Venezuela
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the US leader is going to "enforce our policy that’s best for the United States of America"
US government mulls holding nuclear test, but has no clear plan yet — energy secretary
Chris Wright also stressed that the US nuclear arsenal has to be meaningfully better than all of its foes in the world
US officials have held preliminary discussions on possible strike on Iran — WSJ
The negotiations are in their early stages and are a standard part of any planning process, according to sources, according to the report
Western oil companies to invest billions in Venezuela — Trump
US President Donald Trump spoke highly of his meeting with oil executives
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
European Commission considers Oreshnik's strike on Ukraine warning to EU, US — spokeswoman
Brussels intends to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine
Nuclear powers UK, France risk provoking war with Russia — Szijjarto
"War fanaticism is rampant among Europe’s political leaders," the minister said
Russia-EU economic relations unlikely to recover even within decade — economist
According to the economist, the Russian economy and budget system have already adapted to the severing of old ties
Russian envoy summoned to Moldova’s Foreign Ministry over referendums
It was added that Moldova will not recognize the results of the plebiscite and "resolutely condemns" the annexation of new regions to Russia
Russian Armed Forces liberate five settlements over week — top brass
The battlegroup East continued to advance deep into enemy defenses
Putin's envoy reminds Kallas no defense system can stop Oreshnik
This is how Kirill Dmitriev commented on Kaja Kallas's statement about the Russian strike with the Oreshnik missile
Figure skaters Efimova, Mitrofanov win US pairs championship
Efimova is currently awaiting approval of an American passport, which will prevent the pair from competing at the upcoming Olympic Games in Italy
Europe has no strategy to prevent possible takeover of Greenland by US — FT
European leadership circles are considering retaliatory measures, including closing US military bases or banning the purchase of US Treasury bonds
US demands from Venezuela to severe economic ties with Iran, Cuba, China, Russia — TV
According to the US-based television broadcaster, Washington put forward several demands to the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez
US wants Russia, China to stay away from Greenland — Trump
Donald Trump also expects Caracas to become its ally in the future
Russia opposes any Western military contingent in Ukraine — Medvedev
It’s been said a thousand times: Russia won’t accept any European or NATO troops in Ukraine, Medvedev wrote on X in English.
European leaders lack expertise to make proper assessment of Ukraine crisis — Swiss MP
According to Mettan, today’s European leaders did not experience World War II and came of age only at the end of the Cold War
Sheremetyevo Airport stabilizes operation after restrictions
Passengers on arriving flights are receiving their baggage in full
Trump's portrait now on display at National Portrait Gallery in Washington
The black-and-white image depicts the US president standing in the Oval Office, leaning on a desk with both hands
Danish PM shocked by Trump's, his administration's statements about Greenland — NYT
Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
US wants to have Greenland, will get it anyway — Trump
The US President believes that if Washington does not own the island, Russia or China will take it over
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
Over $300 bln paid for Russian gas stolen by West from Russia - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has decided to switch to rubles in payments for its gas in order to stop "the shameless robbery" by the West
Russian artillery forces wipe out over 110 Ukrainian targets in past week
An artillery battalion commander with the callsign Kulak said that battlegroup members particularly targeted engineering and special equipment used by the Ukrainian army to strengthen fortifications
Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT
The US President also made it clear that he has "no intention of pardoning" the other individuals
Aeroflot to restore its Sheremetyevo flight schedule by 8 a.m. on January 11
Starting at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on January 10, Aeroflot plans to operate flights to and from Sheremetyevo Airport as scheduled, excluding flight cancellations for Saturday
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s defense facility, energy sites used by Ukrainian army
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,406 drones, 645 missile systems, 27,057 tanks
Finnish politician backs Italian PM's stance on dialogue with Russia
Meloni earlier stated that the time had come for Europe to begin talks with Russia and voiced support for appointing a special representative for Ukraine
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Over 2,000 Belarusian servicemen take part in dealing with consequences of snowfall
The ministry noted that military personnel will continue assisting with recovery efforts for as long as necessary
Ukraine loses around 1,090 troops across special op zone over past day — top brass
In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, the Ukrainian military lost more than 130 soldiers and three cars
EU preparing for possible direct confrontation with Trump — newspaper
European governments now understand the seriousness of Trump's threats and are "desperately looking for a plan to stop him"
Moscow’s January 9 snowfall inks 146-year record — meteorologists
"The snowfall closes the top five for the entire period of meteorological observations," a source in the country’s Hydrometeorological Center said
Kim Jong Un pledges to continue Russia-North Korea cooperation in his letter to Putin
The North Korean leader emphasized that he is ready to always stand for Russia
Venezuelan authorities declare constancy of foreign policy — Russian envoy
"Venezuelans, in their contacts with us, confirmed their commitment to adhering to the provisions of this document and, in general, to the spirit and principles of our partnership," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said
No existing missile defense system can counter Oreshnik — US expert
Theodore Postol also vehemently rejected suggestions that the Oreshnik system represents previous outdated developments of Moscow
