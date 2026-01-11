Ukrainian drone attack leaves civilian injured in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, January 11. /TASS/. A civilian has suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"A man born in 1972 was injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on the village of Verkhnyaya Krinitsa in the Vasilyevsky Municipal District. He was taken to Vasilyevka Central District Hospital. An enemy drone also attacked a supermarket in the town of Vasilyevka. There were no casualties but the building was damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, four deliberate attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces targeting populated areas were recorded in the past day. "An agricultural enterprise came under fire in the village of Novokazankovatoye in the Chernigovsky Municipal District; a combine harvester and a tractor were damaged; there were no casualties," he added.