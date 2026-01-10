US officials have held preliminary discussions on possible strike on Iran — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. Officials in the US President Donald Trump’s administration have held preliminary discussions on the possibility of striking Iran if necessary, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

The negotiations are in their early stages and are a standard part of any planning process, according to sources. They noted that Iran is not facing an imminent attack, the US' course of action regarding the Islamic Republic has not yet been agreed upon, and military equipment and troops have not been deployed in preparation for a strike.

Earlier, the American leader suggested that the US could strike a strong blow against the Islamic Republic's leadership if it deemed necessary as he responded to a reporter's question about whether the United States was prepared to use force in the event of possible deaths among Iranian protesters.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran due to a sharp decline in the Iranian rial. On December 30, students joined the unrest. Riots spread to most major cities. On January 2, groups of unknown armed individuals appeared on the streets, and armed clashes between rioters and law enforcement increased.

The peak of the unrest occurred on the evening of January 8, when at least 11 civilians, including a child, and several law enforcement officers, including the Esfarayen city prosecutor, were killed as a result of the rioters’ actions. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani reported that rioters burned 25 mosques in the capital, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, 48 fire trucks, 42 buses and ambulances, and 24 apartments. Iranian authorities labeled the rioters terrorists and blamed Israel and the United States for the unrest.