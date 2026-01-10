Nuclear powers UK, France risk provoking war with Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, January 10. /TASS/. The UK and France, Europe's two nuclear powers, are preparing to continue the conflict in Ukraine and risk provoking a war with Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said as he commented on London and Paris’ intention to send their troops to Ukrainian territory.

"War fanaticism is rampant among Europe’s political leaders. Last weekend a statement was released in Paris announcing the two European nuclear powers’ decision to send their troops to Ukraine. Essentially, this means that the European nuclear powers are starting a war. Their goal - let us be clear - is to engulf all of Europe in flames," he said at the congress of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party in Budapest.

The current Hungarian government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to prevent those dangerous plans from being realized and will not allow the country to be drawn into a military conflict with Russia, the minister noted, adding though that this can only be achieved if Fidesz wins the parliamentary elections in April. "If we win the election, we will stay out of the war. If we don't win, Brussels and Kiev's plan will be implemented," he said at a party forum broadcast by Hungarian television networks.