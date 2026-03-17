Rocket with Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft rolled to Baikonur launch pad

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft has been installed on Launch Pad 31 at the Baikonur Spaceport, Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation reported.

"The Soyuz-2.1a with the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft are at the launch pad at Baikonur. The rocket was rolled out and installed in a vertical position on the launch pad," the statement reads.

The launch of the Progress MS-33 spacecraft is scheduled for March 22. The spacecraft will deliver about 2.5 tons of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS), including 828 kg of propellant for refueling the station, 420 kg of drinking water, and 619 kg of containers with food rations for the crew. In addition, the spacecraft will deliver 52 kg of equipment for scientific experiments and 12 kg of medical supplies, including load suits to prevent the negative effects of weightlessness.