Trump says in no rush to make decisions on Iran, Strait of Hormuz, giving diplomacy chance

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he is in no rush to make decisions on Iran and the resumption of full-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, giving the parties involved time to try to reach an agreement with Tehran again.

"We'd have to open the strait. That would open immediately," the US leader told reporters. "So we're going to give this one shot. I'm in no hurry," Trump added, referring to a new attempt to reach an agreement with Tehran.

On Monday, the US president stated that he had decided to postpone the resumption of hostilities against Iran at the request of Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, as there is a possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran. On Tuesday, he emphasized that Washington is willing to give diplomacy a chance in the Iran conflict until the beginning of next week, postponing the resumption of hostilities until then.