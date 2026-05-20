China, Russia to improve military cooperation mechanisms — joint statement

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. China and Russia will improve cooperation mechanisms and strengthen interaction between the armed forces of the two countries, according to the joint statement following talks between the leaders of Russia and China in Beijing.

"The sides will continue strengthening the traditional friendship between the armed forces of the two countries, deepen mutual trust in the military sphere, improve cooperation mechanisms, expand the practice of joint exercises and air and maritime patrols, strengthen coordination and interaction in bilateral and multilateral formats, jointly respond to various challenges and threats, and support global and regional security and stability," the document said.