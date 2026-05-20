DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. A captured Ukrainian counterintelligence officer, agent of Ukraine’s Security Service Sergey Mikhailov provided the Russian forces with several dozens of coordinates of the Ukrainian army’s positions for strikes in the rear and on the frontline, according to information obtained by TASS.

The list includes coordinates of Ukrainian positions, command posts, and deployment sites, as well as strategic facilities and a number of other targets.

Mikhailov surrendered in the Zaporozhye direction. In comments to TASS, he said he does not want to return to Ukraine.