Over 50 flights delayed, cancelled at Pulkovo airport amid drone threats

ST. PETERSBURG, May 19. /TASS/. More than 50 flights have been either delayed or cancelled at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport amid drone threats.

"As of 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT), 41 flights were delayed for more than two hours and 13 flights were cancelled," the airport’s operator company told TASS, adding that 14 flight were directed to alternative airports.

Russia’s Air Transport Agency imposed restrictions on flights to and from Pulkovo on Tuesday morning due to drone activities.