Chinese diplomat dismisses report of Xi Jinping’s remark about Ukraine as 'pure fiction'

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. The Financial Times (FT) report of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remark about Ukraine is "pure fiction," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing.

"The information you are referring to contradicts the facts and is pure fiction," he noted in response to a question.

The FT reported earlier that Xi had said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin "might end up regretting" his decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine.