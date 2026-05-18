Extension of Russian oil sanctions relief a positive signal — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, has called the latest extension of sanctions relief on Russian oil a positive signal for markets and proof that global energy security is impossible without Russia.

"The latest extension - already the third one - of the lifting of sanctions restrictions on Russian oil has become a positive signal for global energy markets and energy security. Global energy security is impossible without Russian energy resources," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department decided to extend for 30 days the waiver of American sanctions on the sale and transportation of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels.