Brent crude oil price exceeds $112 per barrel for the first time since May 5, 2026

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2026 delivery on London’s ICE exceeded $112 per barrel for the first time since May 5, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 9:22 p.m. Moscow time (6:22 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent crude oil was up 2.65%, reaching $112.15 per barrel.

By 9:30 p.m. Moscow time (6:30 p.m. GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at $112.12 per barrel (up 2.62%). Meanwhile, the price of WTI crude oil futures for delivery in June 2026 added 3.36% to $104.41 per barrel.