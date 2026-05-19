Ukrainian forces subject Zaporozhye NPP to massive shelling — plant’s management

MELITOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. The overnight Ukrainian attack on Energodar was the most massive one recently, Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The overnight attack was indeed the most serious in terms of intensity. The shelling was massive, and drones were recorded in various districts throughout Energodar overnight," she emphasized.

According to the spokeswoman, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. This is the most important thing. The exact number of drones [that attacked Energodar] is being established," Yashina said.

She added that the Zaporozhye NPP territory was undamaged by the attack.

"The Zaporozhye NPP territory was undamaged. The situation is normal, all systems are functioning properly, and safety is being ensured," the spokeswoman noted.

In turn, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked Energodar more than 40 times overnight.

"Over the night, the enemy carried out a massive attack on Energodar. Civilian infrastructure was significantly damaged, including houses and vehicles. Over 40 attacks have been recorded," the regional head wrote on his Max channel.