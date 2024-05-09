Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban

BUDAPEST, May 10. /TASS/. Hungary believes that China is a pillar of the multipolar world that has shaped in recent decades, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Budapest.

Orban pointed out that the world had recently undergone serious transformations, as the world order had changed to become multipolar.

"Now that we have a multipolar world, and the pillar of this multipolar world is the People’s Republic of China. It plays a pivotal role in global politics and economy," Orban said.

Speaking about good relations between the two countries, Orban recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle.

"Hungarian-Chinese relations have seen a constant unbreakable friendship throughout decades," the prime minister said.

Orban is convinced that neither Hungary nor China would ever become adversaries.

The prime minister also touched upon the mutually beneficial economic ties, growing investment and trade between the two countries, which resulted in tens of thousands of new jobs in Hungary. According to Hungarian government calculations, Chinese investment in the country's economy now exceeds 16 billion euros.