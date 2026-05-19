DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. Russian servicemen eliminated part of the Ukrainian Security Service’s Alpha special operations drone force in the Shevshenkovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region with aerial bombs, security services told TASS.

"A part of the Ukrainian Security Service’s Alpha special operations drone force has been wiped out in Shevshenkovskoye with aerial bombs and guided munitions," the sources said.

According to their information, some of the Ukrainian troops who were targeted died on the spot, while others died later due to a lack of assistance.