Euroclear refuses to unfreeze Russian Central Bank’s assets: what is known

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Euroclear depository has announced that, despite the ruling of the Moscow Arbitration Court, the Bank of Russia’s assets will remain frozen at Euroclear Bank.

TASS has compiled the main facts known at the moment.

Euroclear statement

- The Euroclear depository has stated that, despite the ruling of the Moscow Arbitration Court, the Central Bank of Russia’s assets held at Euroclear Bank will remain frozen, "in line with international sanctions."

- The decision is based on the fact that the Russian regulator’s claim against Euroclear Bank is not recognized under EU legislation, and "Euroclear does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction."

- The depository noted that it plans to appeal the court’s decision.

Court decision

- On May 15, the Moscow Arbitration Court upheld the Bank of Russia’s claim against Euroclear Bank to recover 18.2 trillion rubles ($251 bln) amid EU plans to use blocked Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

- The amount includes frozen funds, the value of blocked securities, and lost profits.

Situation with frozen assets

- The EU and G7 countries have frozen around 300 bln euros of Russian assets.

- About 180 bln euros are held in the Belgian depository Euroclear.

- The European Commission is seeking EU members’ consent to the use of Russian assets for Ukraine.

- On May 8, the Euroclear depository reported that it had already transferred 6.6 bln euros in income from the reinvestment of Russian assets to Kiev since 2024.

- According to the company’s report, the next payment of 1.4 bln euros is scheduled for July 2026.

- In total, taking into account the accumulated coupon payments, the company’s balance sheet currently contains 200 bln euros associated with Russian sanctioned assets, according to the report.