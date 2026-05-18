Russia maintains strategic advantages in Ukraine — US authorities

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. Russia maintains strategic and operational advantages in Ukraine despite the collective West’s assistance to Kiev amounting to more than $325 billion since February 2022, according to a new report to Congress issued by inspectors general of the Pentagon, the Department of State, and the US Agency for International Development, now effectively terminated.

"Russian forces maintained their strategic and operational advantages," the document says, adding that the Russian army continues expanding the territory under its control. "The DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency - TASS) reported that as of March, the Russian military maintained an overall advantage over the UAF (Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) across most warfighting functions," the report says.

"Ukraine continued to face critical munitions gaps and shortages in unmanned aircraft and components according to SAG-U (Security Assistance Group - Ukraine - TASS)," the report covering a period from January 1 to March 31, 2026, says.

"U.S. allies and partners have committed approximately $130 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 2022," it states. In parallel, "Congress has appropriated or otherwise made available for obligation $195.03 billion for OAR (Operation Atlantic Resolve - TASS) and the broader Ukraine response."