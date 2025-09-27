Lavrov Confirms Putin’s Visit to India in December

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December.
"We have full respect for India’s national interests and fully respect the foreign policy pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance his country’s national priorities. We maintain regular high-level contacts. Just recently, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin met in Tianjin at the SCO summit in China. In December, a state visit of President Putin to New Delhi is being prepared," Lavrov said at a press conference following Russia’s participation in the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.