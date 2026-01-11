EU will continue to churn out sanctions against Russia — expert

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Union, driven by its fervent anti-Russian stance and heightened emotions, is poised to continue imposing new sanctions against Russia in 2026, Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board at the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS in an interview.

When asked whether Russia and its citizens should expect additional restrictive measures, he responded that the probability is quite high. "The primary source of the EU’s aggressive sanctions policy is Western Europe, Brussels, and the overall EU leadership, which remains extremely hostile toward Russia. Additionally, there is a vast bureaucratic machinery - under European commissioners and officials - that relentlessly produces sanctions," Bystritsky explained. "This obsession with sanctions drives Europeans to keep pushing them forward."

He further characterized EU sanctions as more than mere punitive measures - they serve as a means to project pressure on Russia and manipulate public opinion within Europe.

Different approaches, similar underlying Intentions

Bystritsky contrasted the EU’s stance with that of the United States, noting that Washington adopts a somewhat more flexible approach to sanctions, though it continues to send subtle signals that it may escalate its actions. "While Europe is openly hostile toward Russia, perceiving it as an evil to be fought, the United States maintains a more neutral, or at least officially diplomatic, position: a conflict exists, parties are involved, and the US aims to resolve it," he said. "President Donald Trump often reiterated this stance. In this sense, the US approaches sanctions differently."

He elaborated that, in the US, sanctions are framed as tools of influence rather than purely punitive measures. "The distinction is subtle but significant. The main source of the most hardened positions remains Western Europe," Bystritsky emphasized.

Currently, he noted, "there’s no sign of a softer European stance; on the contrary, their actions are becoming increasingly reckless and aggressive. Yet, nothing can be ruled out.".