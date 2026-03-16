Iran to view Romania as party to conflict if it allows US to use its bases — diplomat

TEHRAN, March 16. /TASS/. Iran will view Romania as a party to the conflict in the Middle East if it permits the United States to use its bases, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters.

"If Romania provides the United States with access to its bases, we will give a corresponding legal and political response," he said. "Undoubtedly, Romania will be viewed as a participant of the military aggression against Iran, and this is totally unacceptable from the point of view of the international law."

Earlier, the Digi24 TV channel said the US had asked the Romanian government to use the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in the east of the country for their subsequent operations against Iran. Later, it became known that Romanian President Nicusor Dan permitted to deploy US planes and servicemen at the base.