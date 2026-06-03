Iran-US contacts continue, sides reviewing drafts they exchanged — Araghchi

TUNIS, June 3. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington have not suspended indirect contacts aimed at resolving the conflict, and the parties are currently reviewing texts they exchanged earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV.

Asked whether the negotiation process had been suspended because of the situation in Lebanon, Araghchi said that "external factors do influence the talks."

"At present, the negotiations are not taking place, but the exchange of messages continues. Two days ago, we sent a message to the United States about the need to stop Israeli aggression against Beirut. Our contacts have not been terminated," he said.

"We are reviewing the texts previously exchanged with the American side and working on the final draft of the document," the foreign minister added.