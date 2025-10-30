Russia’s electricity exports down 0.2%, imports up 7.2% in 9M 2025

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Inter RAO (Russia’s sole electricity export/import operator) reduced exports of electricity by 0.2% in January-September 2025 to 5.53 bln kWh, with Kazakhstan and Mongolia accounting for the largest portion of supplies, the company reported.

Meanwhile, electricity imports gained 7.2% in the reporting period to 1.72 bln kWh. The increase in imports was primarily due to flows from Kazakhstan, Inter RAO noted.

"Kazakhstan and Mongolia accounted for the largest portion of exports in the first nine months of 2025. Import growth was primarily due to flows from Kazakhstan," the report said.

Inter RAO is a Russian diversified energy holding company, which includes enterprises in the following segments: electricity and thermal energy generation, energy trading, electricity retail, power engineering, engineering, and industry information technology. It operates in Russia, and a number of other countries. The company is present in more than 30 Russian regions. The installed capacity reaches around 31,000 MW.