Updated US National Security Strategy questions for first time NATO’s expansion — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The US updated National Security Strategy questions for the first time the idea of NATO expansion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"Speaking of Russia, one thing worth mentioning is the fact that the strategy does not contain any calls to subject our country to a system-wide containment and deterrence policy," Lavrov stated.

"It may be the first time for the United States when it publicly questioned NATO’s long-standing commitment to expansionism, even if it stopped short of undertaking not to expand NATO," the Russian foreign minister added.

According to Lavrov, "There has been a thorough effort to review the updated version of the US National Security Strategy, which is quite understandable."

"Its central tenets must be supported by what the US does, but even today it offers a new vision," he continued. "Experts believe that this could be indicative of an effort in Washington to reconsider its international standing."

"Just look at the way the United States revised its policy in terms of relying on a globalist concept of a rules-based order," Russia’s top diplomat emphasized.

On December 5, the White House published an updated National Security Strategy of the United States. The document declares Washington’s departure from the philosophy of sole responsibility for the world order, indicates a desire to achieve strategic stability in relations with Russia and notes the remaining contradictions with Europe.