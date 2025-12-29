MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Next year may be crucial for resolving the Ukraine crisis, with a possibility of quick compromises should the "peace camp" prevail over the "war camp," a senior Russian senator wrote in an opinion piece for TASS.

"2026 will be a year of hopes. However, Ukraine’s positions or actions will not be crucial for a way out of the crisis. I think, the coming 12 months will be crucial for that," Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev argued. "If the 'peace camp' led by Russia, its allies and partners globally, as well as constructive forces in the United States and Europe can deactivate the destructive policy course being pursued by the still influential 'war camp', mutually acceptable solutions could be found, quite fast and easily," he wrote.

However, Kosachev warned, "European hawks" staying in power, mounting military hysteria and the outcome of US midterm elections in 2026," among other negative factors, may delay resolving the crisis. "Let’s stay optimistic and hope for the best. But we should be proactive optimists, that is we should do everything we can for 2026 to become a pivotal year for peace," he noted.