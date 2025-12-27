Eight Tu-214 aircraft may be produced in 2026, 12 in 2027, industry minister says

KAZAN, December 27. /TASS/. Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov announced that the production of Tu-214 aircraft is set to increase significantly in the coming years. Next year, the plan is to produce eight aircraft, followed by a rise to 12 units in 2027. By 2028, the annual production target is expected to reach 20 aircraft.

"Next year, we anticipate a production rate of eight planes, increasing to 12 in 2027, and ultimately reaching 20 units per year," Alikhanov stated.

He emphasized that current efforts and ongoing work provide confidence in meeting the 20-aircraft annual production goal by the end of 2027. "While we aim to achieve this figure by the close of 2027, we expect to fully realize it by 2028," he added.