UN chief says his proposals on grain deal resumption take Russian concerns into account

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday his proposal on resuming the grain deal includes solutions related to exports of Russian food and fertilizers.

"The proposal is relating to the need <...> to re-establish the Black Sea Initiative. And at the same time, we have some concrete solutions for the concerns allowing for a more effective access of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets at adequate prices," Guterres told reporters.

"And I believe that working seriously, we can have a positive solution for everybody, for the Ukraine, for the Russian Federation. But more important than everything else, for the world in a moment in which so many countries are facing enormous difficulties in relation to guarantee the food security of their populations," the UN chief added.