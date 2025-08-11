Putin decrees that military garb be Russian-made

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning procurements of foreign-made military attire and other garments for the army from 2026.

"For the purposes of excluding purchases of foreign-made military uniforms and gear for the Russian army and foreign-made fabrics used to manufacture such goods, I decree: <…> to take additional measures to ensure that starting on January 1, 2026 <…> military uniforms and gear for the Russian armed forces be manufactured by Russian companies which have their production facilities in Russia and, by 2027, be made of fabrics and jersey cloths manufactured in Russia," the document reads.

The decree comes into force from today.

Military gear, which includes uniforms, insignia, underwear, bedding, fatigues, footwear, equipment, sanitary and household articles, is supplied to the army via the system of government defense procurement and acquisition.