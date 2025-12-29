Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence is ‘slap’ in Trump’s face — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has lambasted Kiev’s attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence as a "slap in the face" of US leader Donald Trump, who is doing everything he can to "save what remains of Ukraine."

"I am now talking both about the US administration and many others who are focusing on how to save what remains of Ukraine. Let us call things by their proper names. At the very moment when provisions and plans are being discussed, when words are being sought, this, I beg your pardon, bloody, frenzied, terrorist scum is undermining peace efforts. This is what is unprecedented. We have always known that they carried out terrorist attacks. And we have spoken about it," she said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel.

When asked whether this could be interpreted as a "slap in the face" of the US president, she said, "Naturally." "And this is typical of [Vladimir] Zelensky to behave this way with a range of global leaders. He got used to behaving this way with the previous administration," Zakharova added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported. He also stressed that the attack had been staged while "Russia and the United States were engaging in intensive talks of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict."

Following the incident, Putin said during a phone call with Trump that Russia would revise its stance at the settlement talks. At the same time, he stressed that the Russian side intends to continue working closely with the American partners to find ways to peace.