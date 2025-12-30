MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Poland views Ukraine as a client country, evidently, recalling the times of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, a Russian senator told TASS.

"From Warsaw’s point of view, Ukraine is a natural client country for Poland (a nation depending on a more powerful patron state - TASS) and a zone of influence. Looking at Ukraine, Poland thus recalls the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth when it was a great power. Warsaw has always dreamed of a Poland 'from sea to sea.' This is imprinted on the Polish elite’s memory," said Alexey Pushkov, head of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament.

He also noted Germany's history in and around Ukraine. "German troops took Kiev twice in the 20th century, and not by chance. Europe has always wanted to take Ukraine, or at least a part of it," he noted.