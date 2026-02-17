Russia’s UAV platoon in Zaporozhye area makes 1,000 successful sorties

MELITOPOL, February 17. /TASS/. Fighters of a Russian platoon of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have conducted over a thousand successful combat sorties, engaging enemy targets in the Zaporozhye area of the special military operation, over the past two years since the unit formation, a platoon reconnaissance drone operator, call sign "Kot," told TASS.

"Over the two past years, we’ve conducted over a thousand successful combat sorties. And probably even over three thousand with reconnaissance and correction missions," he said.

Kot added that a mission is considered successful if the enemy target is knocked out.