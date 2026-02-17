Europe tested waters to join Geneva talks — source

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. European officials have tested the waters to join the upcoming consultations in Geneva but they won’t sit at the negotiating table, a source told TASS.

"They did try to test the waters, but Europe will not sit at the negotiating table," the source said.

Geneva is set to host the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine consultations. The first two rounds of talks were held in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and on February 4-5.

Russia’s delegation, led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, will consist of about 20 members, including Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Kiev’s negotiating team will include Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Kirill Budanov, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s Office (designated in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), Andrey Gnatov, chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in Ukraine’s parliament, Budanov’s deputy Sergey Kislitsa, and Vadim Skibitsky, deputy chief of the Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington would be represented by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner.