Gas tank caught fire in Dagestan, one man died — emergency services

MAKHACHKALA, February 16. /TASS/. A liquefied gas tank caught fire in Novy Khushet settlement in Dagestan, the Main Department for Emergency Situations of the region said on its website.

"A report was received that a tank with liquefied gas caught fire in Novy Khushet settlement. A body of a dead man was found in fire; his identity is being ascertained," the authority said.

Sixty-three people and nineteen vehicles are engaged in firefighting, the main department added.

The settlement is located in the outskirts of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. The petroleum depot is also situated there.