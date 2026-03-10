Iran downs 104 drones since February 28 — Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

DOHA, March 10. /TASS/. Since the US-Israeli attack on Iran began on February 28, Iranian air defenses have taken down 104 enemy drones, the press service of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"By now, the national air defense system downed 104 drones of various types: Hermes, Heron, Orbiter, and MQ-9 [Reaper]. Also, one advanced Hermes drone was captured intact and handed over to specialists and engineers of the aerospace industry," the Iranian state-run TV and radio broadcaster quoted an IRGC as saying in a statement.

"It should be noted that 95% of the downed unmanned aerial vehicles were carrying various types of weapons and were destroyed by the country’s advanced air defense network before reaching their targets," the statement says.